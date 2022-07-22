Kari Lake Talks About Fox News Anti-Trump Spin

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Fox News recently ran a story claiming “most voters” think Trump shouldn’t run again, while interviewing just a handful of voters.
Kari isn’t buying the Fox News spin: "That's creative editing. You only find people saying what you're trying to bolster. [Fox News is] trying to say people are sick of President Trump, & they're not. People believe & want to see his policies back. They want to see him back in the White House."
So refreshing to have someone call out Fox News’ dirty tricks!
Cred: https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l