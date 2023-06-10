Gene-based “Vaccines” – The Pharmaceutical Crime of the Century? Press conference of March 15, 2023 | www.kla.tv/26273

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At the beginning of March 2023, a press conference was held on the topic “Gene-based ‘Vaccines’ – The Pharmaceutical Crime of the Century?”. In short statements, the expert speakers clarified the enormous extent of the COVID “vaccination” damage. Not only do the “vaccinations” not work but above all they harm! The stated facts increasingly speak for this Corona vaccination having to be a bio-weapon! But listen yourself.
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▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Press Release of MWGFD
https://www.mwgfd.org/2023/03/pressemitteilung/
Video of Press Conference
https://rumble.com/v2djfco-mwgfd-pressekonferenz-vom-15.03.23-genbasierte-impfstoffe-das-pharmaverbrec.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pbowFdj5GhAl/
Thalidomide Scandal
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contergan-Skandal
ALETHEIA
Article on WHO-Pandemic Treaty
https://www.aletheia-scimed.ch/de/pandemievertrag/