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Hundreds line-up for Food in Milan Italy!!
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151 views • December 15, 2020
Merry Christmas?
Not for the hundreds of hungry Milanese in Italy who were filmed queuing for free meals at a charity
Pane Quotidiano is a non-profit organization whose goal is to offer ‘A meal to those in need, every day.’ And it seems those in need are growing in numbers
Not for the hundreds of hungry Milanese in Italy who were filmed queuing for free meals at a charity
Pane Quotidiano is a non-profit organization whose goal is to offer ‘A meal to those in need, every day.’ And it seems those in need are growing in numbers
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