Former DOJ Attorney Sidney Powell Statement on DOJ corruption

Former DOJ Attorney Sidney Powell Statement on DOJ corruptionIf the government wants to put you in prison, you will go to prison. It doesn't matter whether you are innocent or not. They will make up crimes against you; they will indict you; they will search your house; they are willing to make up evidence; they're willing to put pressure on witnesses to get them to say whatever they want them to say; anything. They will do anything to get you put into prison. We live in far more of a police state than anybody ever wanted to think. Look at what has happened to Congressman Steve Stockman. These are not the words of a disgruntled prisoner. These are the words of a DOJ attorney who worked inside the system.