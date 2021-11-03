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Vaccinepolice. My university is requiring proof of vaccination or an exemption to register for classes next quarter. I am seeking your help
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50 views • November 03, 2021
My university is requiring proof of vaccination or an exemption to register for classes next quarter. I am seeking your help with latter to contact the dean of my college and express your concern for the violations against my religious beliefs. "My name and I am a 21 year old college student. I’m writing to request a medical and religious exemption from Louisiana Tech University and the State of Louisiana’s COVID shot directive. I was recommended to do this by my good friend # and also to provide you with the Dean of the College of Business’ information. His name is Dr. Christoper Martin and he can be reached at 318-257-4526 or [email protected]
I have prayed about how to respond to the COVID shot directive, in light of my anxiety issues and in light of my pro-life and other religious beliefs. I believe my body belongs to God and is the temple of his Holy Spirit. 1 Cor 6:19-20. I believe that innocent life is sacred to God, from conception, to birth, to natural death. (Jeremiah 1:5).
https://t.me/vaccinepolice
I have prayed about how to respond to the COVID shot directive, in light of my anxiety issues and in light of my pro-life and other religious beliefs. I believe my body belongs to God and is the temple of his Holy Spirit. 1 Cor 6:19-20. I believe that innocent life is sacred to God, from conception, to birth, to natural death. (Jeremiah 1:5).
https://t.me/vaccinepolice
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