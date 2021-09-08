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The new world order: Cyborgs as a weapon against citizens?
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10 views • September 08, 2021
While the world is still in the middle of the Corona crisis, the extremely influential World Economic Forum, or WEF for short, already has concrete plans for how the world should develop afterwards. With the "Great Reset" and the related "Fourth Industrial Revolution" everything is intended to develop for the better.
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