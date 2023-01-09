Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 31. Satan, The Fallen Angels & The Tree Of Life

Wouldn't the fallen angels eventually die on their own since they no longer have access to the tree of life? (Revelation 22:2) Nowhere in the Bible do we read that angels partake of the tree of life. What is written in the Bible is that life is conditional. That must apply to the angels as well. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

