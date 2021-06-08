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The Secret History BDS Hides From You
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44 views • June 08, 2021
Posted 17April2017 Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation:
This rips the mask off BDS and its secret history – certainly the best video against BDS you’ll ever see. The brief but powerful message is a culmination of much research and hard work.
By: Elad Pereg
This is the RUNNER UP WINNER of the Israel Video Network's "Inspired by Israel" contest sponsored by The Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation.
In March 2017, Israel Video Network launched the "Inspired by Israel" video contest in partnership with the Milstein Family Foundation. The contest received over 100 videos from all over the world - These videos have received more than half a million views!
Israel, Antisemitism, Hamas, Boycott Divestment and Sanctions,
This rips the mask off BDS and its secret history – certainly the best video against BDS you’ll ever see. The brief but powerful message is a culmination of much research and hard work.
By: Elad Pereg
This is the RUNNER UP WINNER of the Israel Video Network's "Inspired by Israel" contest sponsored by The Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation.
In March 2017, Israel Video Network launched the "Inspired by Israel" video contest in partnership with the Milstein Family Foundation. The contest received over 100 videos from all over the world - These videos have received more than half a million views!
Israel, Antisemitism, Hamas, Boycott Divestment and Sanctions,
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