WAR ROOM [FULL] Tuesday 8/15/23 • Trump Responds to 4th Indictment, Makes Powerful Statement on Maui Wildfire

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TRUMP RESPONDS TO 4TH INDICTMENT, MAKES POWERFUL STATEMENT ON MAUI WILDFIREOwen Shroyer is LIVE right now taking YOUR calls & delivering full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information!
Musician and social media commentator An0maly joins today's mass media manipulation and more!
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