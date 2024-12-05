BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Media Goons Try To Kavanaugh Pete Hegseth
danbongino
danbongino
55 views • 4 months ago

Trump's appointments have had the Left-wing media in a tizzy and they might finally be catching up. In this episode, I'll cover the ridiculous accusations against Pete Hegseth now as well as the continued attempts to ruin Kash patel's reputation- including an Iranian hack. Also, a NYT "journalist" reached out to me for comment.


The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy-to-read format to assist the public in getting accurate information. https://bonginoreport.com/


Find official Dan Bongino Show merch at store.bongino.com


Please subscribe to the podcast at:


iTunes:


https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t


