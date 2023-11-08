Create New Account
Martial Law | Prepare for imminent terrorist attacks on US soil, permanent power grid blackouts, and martial law!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
FBI Director Chris Wray says threat of Islamic terrorist threat raised "to a whole other level" as a group of illegal immigrants are caught with IEDs | Elon Musk tells Joe Rogan "Twitter was completely controlled by the far left" and was simply "an arm of the US government | populist GOP Rep. Thomas Massie stands his ground against Israel foreign aid package | Is Vladimir Putin DEAD?!! The Hill reports credible claim that "Putin" is actually a double | Maine mass shooter started hearing voices in his head after being fitter with high-powered hearing aids | 500 Americans held hostage in Gaza!

