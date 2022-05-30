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Wellness Wisdom #14 - WHO Pandemic Treaty, 1871 Corporate America, Red Sea Moment
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22 views • May 30, 2022
Administrator Biden is wanting to hand the sovereignty of America over to the WHO for pandemic relief and control. What does this truly mean? Do you know what sovereignty means? Do you know executive orders are not constitutional nor do they have merit under the laws of the constitution and treaties of America? Do you know in 1871 America became a corporation known as UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and that this administration is only the president of that company?
What do we do now? Where do we go from here? Dr. Mark Sherwood joins us to discuss how we move through this time while staying as whole and healthy as you can and what this actually all means.
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[email protected]
What do we do now? Where do we go from here? Dr. Mark Sherwood joins us to discuss how we move through this time while staying as whole and healthy as you can and what this actually all means.
Sponsors for Today’s Video:
Esther’s Timeless Beauty Pack - https://b4a.mymfinity.com/
Dr. Mark Sherwood - www.sherwood.tv/B4A/
MyPillow - https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
---------------------------------
Sign up for Our Newsletter – Text B4A to 22828
Support Beauty for Ashes Directly – https://beautyforashes.tv/sponsors/
Patreon Account - https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashes222
Use Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Get $100 off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at www.holyhydrogen.com
Save on Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin with Dr. Stella
Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.drstellamd.com
Curativa Bay Spray will kill covid within minutes! Purchase yours NOW! Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.curativabay.com
Get the ONLY therapeutic grade essential oils at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1508475
------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!
💬Telegram: https://t.me/beautyforasheswithtaniajoygibson
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealTaniaJoy
🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson
🏘FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/beautyforashes222
📱FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/beauty4ashes222 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realtaniajoygibson/
🧑💻Website: www.beautyforashes.tv
------------------------------
Keep fighting the Good fight!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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