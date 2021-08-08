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A Magic Trick?
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2 views • August 08, 2021
Do you want to see a cool magic trick, using a Bible, which will lead people to Jesus? Pick a chapter... any chapter! And prepare to be amazed! In this video, you will not only learn what the trick is, but you'll also learn how it works, so that you can do it yourself! In so doing, you will be able to lead people closer to Jesus than ever before.
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