© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Questron II (1988, Amiga) [reupload]
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • April 09, 2022
Note: I noticed a few things to cut compared to the initial upload.
Questron II is an RPG developed by Westwood and published by SSI. It was also released for Atari ST, PC, Apple II, Apple IIgs and C64.
The story continues the events of Questron. While your character was able to defeat the evil sorcerer Mantor, the Evil Book of Magic still remains and cannot be destroyed. Thus, the Great Wizard Mesron sends you back in time in order to prevent the book from being written in the first place.
Gameplay is similar to the Ultima series. You control a single character from top-down view, while dungeons are present from a first-person view.
Questron II is an RPG developed by Westwood and published by SSI. It was also released for Atari ST, PC, Apple II, Apple IIgs and C64.
The story continues the events of Questron. While your character was able to defeat the evil sorcerer Mantor, the Evil Book of Magic still remains and cannot be destroyed. Thus, the Great Wizard Mesron sends you back in time in order to prevent the book from being written in the first place.
Gameplay is similar to the Ultima series. You control a single character from top-down view, while dungeons are present from a first-person view.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.