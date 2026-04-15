Bibi instructed the IDF to expand 'the security zone' toward Mount Hermon in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights 🤬

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'Peace through strength' - Netanyahu indicates no imminent Lebanon ceasefire
💬 "Our forces continue to strike Hezbollah. The fighting is focused on Bint Jbeil - which was Hezbollah's capital in southern Lebanon," Israeli PM said adding that he instructed the IDF to expand "the security zone" toward Mount Hermon in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.