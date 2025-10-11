Mossad Insider Warns Imminent 'False Flag' in America Will Grant Israel Full Control of U.S.

The walls are closing in on the global elite. Their narratives are collapsing, their lies exposed, and the public, finally, has stopped swallowing the propaganda.

Cornered and desperate, they’re making their next move.

According to Gen. Flynn and federal insiders, preparations are underway for a coordinated cyber and communications assault, one that could cripple America’s power grid, banking systems, and digital lifelines overnight.

The question isn’t if it happens, it’s who’s orchestrating it. Because while the Israeli controlled media point the finger at China, the digital fingerprints lead somewhere far closer to home: Israel’s global cyber network.

Tags: Mossad, Israel, VPN, China, Cyber attack, cyber network, Inside job, Insider, Mossad Insider, False flag, US, Gen Flynn, General Flynn, globalists, global elite, elites, propaganda, federal insiders, cyber, communications, assault, power grid, banking systems, digital lifelines, controlled media, China, Russia, digital fingerprint



