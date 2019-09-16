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Gun control in Canada - UPDATE - Intellectual Malpractice - Report on CDPG Malfeasance
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92 views • September 16, 2019
Uploaded on September 13 2019
The Doctors for Protection from Guns and Dr. Najma Ahmed claimed to have overwhelming and irrefutable evidence that supports their demand to ban handguns and so-called "assault weapons" in Canada. They testified in the Senate, provided the government with briefs and rolled this out to the media. No one bothered to find out if they actually did have any evidence. Why would anyone check, they're doctors right?
The CCFR hired a full time researcher to investigate this. We're not sure the doctors could have been more deceptive.
Share this video and the study EVERYWHERE if you want this behavior to stop!
Link to the report: https://gundebate.ca/intellectual-malpractice/
The Doctors for Protection from Guns and Dr. Najma Ahmed claimed to have overwhelming and irrefutable evidence that supports their demand to ban handguns and so-called "assault weapons" in Canada. They testified in the Senate, provided the government with briefs and rolled this out to the media. No one bothered to find out if they actually did have any evidence. Why would anyone check, they're doctors right?
The CCFR hired a full time researcher to investigate this. We're not sure the doctors could have been more deceptive.
Share this video and the study EVERYWHERE if you want this behavior to stop!
Link to the report: https://gundebate.ca/intellectual-malpractice/
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