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Dominoes will fall (soon) as they all in a row waiting to pick up their part of the agenda
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212 views • November 19, 2021
Prophetic word, received on November 2021 the 18th at 11:50pm.
The word describes the metaphor when all wicked standing in line, waiting for their tasteless piece of bread of the agenda. From the last to the first they will fall like dominoes.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-18-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-18-dominoes-will-fall-soon/
If you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
The word describes the metaphor when all wicked standing in line, waiting for their tasteless piece of bread of the agenda. From the last to the first they will fall like dominoes.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-18-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-18-dominoes-will-fall-soon/
If you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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