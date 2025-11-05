An Insider's Look at Military Tribunals | Inside Gitmo's Due Process

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get an unprecedented look inside the legal proceedings at Guantanamo Bay from a former chief of staff for the detainee review process. This insider explains the critical difference between an administrative "review panel" and a formal "military tribunal," detailing the rigorous, multi-layered system designed to provide due process—even to the nation's most ruthless enemies. Learn how panels with JAG officers and non-legal military personnel independently adjudicated cases, how detainees were provided advocates, and why the process led to the release of 20-30% of detainees. A revealing look at America's attempt to balance security and justice.
THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/eyes-on-gitmo-military-tribunals-activated-the-inside-story/
