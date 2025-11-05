BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
An Insider's Look at Military Tribunals | Inside Gitmo's Due Process
Get an unprecedented look inside the legal proceedings at Guantanamo Bay from a former chief of staff for the detainee review process. This insider explains the critical difference between an administrative "review panel" and a formal "military tribunal," detailing the rigorous, multi-layered system designed to provide due process—even to the nation's most ruthless enemies. Learn how panels with JAG officers and non-legal military personnel independently adjudicated cases, how detainees were provided advocates, and why the process led to the release of 20-30% of detainees. A revealing look at America's attempt to balance security and justice.


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/eyes-on-gitmo-military-tribunals-activated-the-inside-story/


