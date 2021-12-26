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SOUTH AFRICA'S HOSPITALIZATION RATE DROPS 91% WITH OMICRON VARIANT.
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41 views • December 26, 2021
SOUTH AFRICA'S HOSPITALIZATION RATE DROPS 91% WITH OMICRON VARIANT.
BREAKING! South Africa's hospitalization rate drops 91% with Omicron variant. Only 1.7% of Omicron patients were admitted to the hospital, compared with 19% with Delta.
https://t.me/police_frequency/59612
BREAKING! South Africa's hospitalization rate drops 91% with Omicron variant. Only 1.7% of Omicron patients were admitted to the hospital, compared with 19% with Delta.
https://t.me/police_frequency/59612
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