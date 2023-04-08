https://gettr.com/post/p2dqcr2c3b2

04/04/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

An American said in his interview with Nicole about Miles Guo’s case that this is freedom versus tyranny. If America falls, the world falls. And that means no freedom for the Chinese people. There's no hope for anyone. This is where we're at, freedom versus tyranny.





04/04/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

一位接受妮可采访的美国人评论郭文贵先生的案子称这是自由与暴政之间的一场较量。如果美国倒下了，世界也就倒下了。中国的老百姓也就不会有自由了，每个人都不会有希望。这就是我们站在这里的原因，这是自由与暴政之间的一场较量。



