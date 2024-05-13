new pLandemic?

Chief Scientist at the WHO, and one of the main individuals who WITTINGLY covered up the lab origins of SARS-CoV-2, is now suggesting that H5N1 Bird Flu is a “serious concern”, and is pushing to preemptively develop vaccines. They are going to try it again… https://t.co/hzttydG4wS
