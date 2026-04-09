'Victory' claims from DC don’t match reality - George Galloway

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'Victory' claims from Washington don’t match reality, George Galloway on RT earlier today.
A fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States is already showing signs of collapse—just hours after it began.
In this in-depth discussion, George Galloway analyzes the rapidly evolving situation