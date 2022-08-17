PURE STUPID: Here’s Granholm’s INSANE Plan For Americans To Fight Inlation

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According to the Daily Caller, The comments came after Keilar noted that there are three studies that show the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act will have no major impact on inflation and many major items in the bill will not take effect until 2023 or later, a clip of which was shared on Twitter. “So what specifically will this bill do to lower costs for Americans right now?” Keiler asked Granholm.