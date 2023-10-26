ISRAEL ON QUEST FOR REGIONAL WAR

Israel continues to escalate its military operations beyond the Gaza Strip, increasing the threat of a large-scale conflict in the Middle East.

Escalation was reported on the front with Syria on October 25. In the early morning, the IDF carried out a series of airstrikes against positions of the Syrian Arab Army in the southern governorate of Daraa in response to a rocket attack that targeted the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights a day earlier. The strikes claimed the lives of eight Syrian troops and left at least seven others wounded.

Later in the afternoon, a series of Israeli airstrikes hit Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria, knocking it out of service.

The attack marked the fourth time the airport has been hit since the Israeli-Hamas war broke out on October 7. The airport was targeted by the IDF on October 12, 14, and 22, and was due to open after repairs following the last strike.

The attacks on October 12 and 22 also targeted Damascus International Airport near the Syrian capital. The last attack on the airport claimed the lives of two civilian employees.

The Israeli military escalation against Gaza and beyond has been increasing tensions in the entire Middle East.

On October 24, the Pentagon said that there had been 13 attacks with drones and rockets against United States bases in the region over the last week, with ten in Iraq and three in Syria. At least 21 U.S. service members were wounded in the attacks, according to the Pentagon.

More attacks on U.S. bases were reported on October 25 and 26, with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iranian-backed Shia armed factions claiming responsibility.

While Israel hoped that its military escalation would deter its regional foes and facilitate its operations in Gaza, the opposite has been happening.

According to reports from October 25, Israel has, temporarily, consented to a U.S. request to delay the invasion of the Strip.

The delay is meant to allow the U.S. Military to rush missile defense systems in the region, including for U.S. troops serving in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to protect them from missiles and rockets as we’ve seen over the past few days. This delay is expected to last till next week.

Israel faced another setback at the United Nations Security Council on October 25 when Russia and China vetoed a U.S. draft resolution stating that Israel has a right to defend itself and demanding Iran stop exporting arms to armed groups.

The two counrties called on the UN to act on the Israel-Hamas conflict by calling for pauses in fighting to allow humanitarian aid access, the protection of civilians and a stop to arming Hamas and other armed factions in Gaza.

As for now, the IDF continues heavy strikes on Gaza. The bombardment has claimed the lives of nearly 7,000 Palestinains so far. Thousands of Women and children were among the dead. The fate of more than 200 Israeli hostages remains in jeopardy because of this situation is unknown. More escalation is expected once Israel launches its ground invasion.

