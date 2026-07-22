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Watch and Discuss Here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/sheila-holm-on-the-b2t-show-update-on-god-s-eternal-plan-fraud-summit-update-jul-21-2026
Rick B2T welcomed Sheila Holm back to the show for an update on God's Eternal Plan, which she says trumps all human plans. Sheila shared key takeaways from the Fraud Summit in Las Vegas, warned about ongoing election issues across states, and stressed the need for full restoration to America's original constitutional and biblical foundations. She highlighted military justice aspects of election integrity, personal testimonies, and current events like Trump's appearances and the DC 250th anniversary celebrations. The discussion also covered church deception, calendar problems, and the importance of a close relationship with God.
Recent B2T Teaching: Every Believer Can Prophesy — Donne Clement Patruska
https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-5-donne-clement-patruska-every-believer-can-prophesy
New Episodes: 🎯 Today's Uncensored Truth Drops — Biblical Insight + Freedom | July 18, 2026 https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/faithnfreedom-tv-new-episodes-july-18-2026
Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God: I Have Not Forgotten the Promises I Made to Your Forefathers https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/i-have-not-forgotten-the-promises-i-made-to-your-forefathers
#godseternalplan #sheilaHolm #fraudsummit
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