Morning Star Believers and the Rapture

Have you heard of the 'Morning Star' rapture? Neither had I until a few days ago. Here's my break down of the 'morning star' passages and how they connect with the rapture.
Show notes https://drive.google.com/file/d/15thj3HVefhbUC5dDPHSnJ9Juodn5Hslk/view?usp=share_link
Day of the Lord videos: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e)
Link to part one “Partial Rapture”: https://youtu.be/CdzCcyQ8-GY
Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk
Link to Part 1 of Salvation playlist: https://youtu.be/tvQoUDU6uC0
“Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out:
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.