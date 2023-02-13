Create New Account
Preach the Hope of YHWH's Kingdom! Our greatest weapon against tyranny?
Biblical Solution
Published Yesterday

...and never any guns or bombs required! 

Once enough people see and understand the simple concept behind this government built on love, they will see how we could beat our swords into plowshares, being able to see through the centuries of lies they've heard about the Bible and its laws!

But for now, we must be shown just how evil, evil can be... under man's laws and politics. That is, until the stubborn and the fence riders either join us, or are taken out, being much as it was in the days of Noah.

As you will see in the news segment, time is running out fast for those who have yet to choose sides.


thousand year reignthy kingdom comegovernment built on loveset apart people

