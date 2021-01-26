THE COVERT REPORT (24 JANUARY 2021) WITH SUSAN LINDAUER FEATURING SCOTT BENNETT AND JIM FETZER

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[WARNING: ADULT LANGUAGE] Lively exchange between three points of view, where Susan thinks Trump is out of it, Scott believes Biden needs to be taken out and I surmise that The Donald has effected a transition from the corporation UNITED STATES OF AMERICA to the republic United States of America, where he has signed The Insurrection Act and the US military (Pentagon and FEMA) will be in charge for about 30 days as fake Biden administration is phased out.
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over