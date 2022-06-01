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Shavuot/ Pentecost 2022 + Dream, Preacher and a King Cobra. (Message June)
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162 views • June 01, 2022
Bindernowski's message for June 2022
Pentecost/ Shavuot (5782) is at the door
The Feast of the harvest/ Giving of Torah/ Outpouring of the Holy Spirit
In that message I included a dream with a preacher and a King Cobra
Scriptures:
Exodus 23
Numbers 28
Joel 2
Acts 2...
The message is also available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/shavuot-5782-pentecost-2022/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Pentecost/ Shavuot (5782) is at the door
The Feast of the harvest/ Giving of Torah/ Outpouring of the Holy Spirit
In that message I included a dream with a preacher and a King Cobra
Scriptures:
Exodus 23
Numbers 28
Joel 2
Acts 2...
The message is also available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/shavuot-5782-pentecost-2022/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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