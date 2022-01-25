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01/22/2022 Breaking News! Thousands of Canadian truck drivers are on their way to Ottawa. They will try to shut everything down until the vaccine mandate authorization is lifted. Supply chains in the U.S. and Canada will be further paralyzed. If you haven’t stocked up on food, now is the time to stock up. Starting on January 23, Canadian truckers will take action across the country to fight for the freedoms that people were born with.