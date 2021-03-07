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World Bigfoot Radio ~ GLAGG SAGA #4 REBOOT/ "The Big Move" Kevin Laing
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30 views • March 07, 2021
The golden classic returns, with new illustrations, dozens of new pictures, new music and redone sound! Join Kevin again, as he recounts the second year with Glagg, and the difficulty of finding a new place for a young Sasquatch to live, and somehow getting him there safely! Contact DUKE at [email protected]. GLAGG SWAG available at TEESPRING.COM/STORES/WORLD-BIGFOOT-CENTRAL. Join the heroes who help produce this show, send your support to PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL
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