One wants a world war

Revealing and warning message from God: In this message from God, God reveals the goal that one has through the war in Ukraine. The Almighty God, Yeshua HaMashiach, YHWH, Jesus Christ also warns everyone and says: Repent! For the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand.

