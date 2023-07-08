One wants a world war
Revealing and warning message from God: In this message from God, God reveals the goal that one has through the war in Ukraine. The Almighty God, Yeshua HaMashiach, YHWH, Jesus Christ also warns everyone and says: Repent! For the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand.
