One wants a world war
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Yesterday

Revealing and warning message from God: In this message from God, God reveals the goal that one has through the war in Ukraine. The Almighty God, Yeshua HaMashiach, YHWH, Jesus Christ also warns everyone and says: Repent! For the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand.

Note* This is a revealing gospel message from God deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen, go for more to www.endtimemachine.com 

You can also suport Gods work bye making a donation in the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com
Thank you and God bless you.

Published on June 3rd, 2022 by Faa-iza on the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

