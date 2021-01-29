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Shocking You in Shocking Blue - Aphrodite-Venus-Lucifera - Love Goddess in the Feminine of Universal Creation
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63 views • January 29, 2021
Mariska Veres - A 'heavenly' voice 37 years later from October 1st, 1947-1969-December 2nd, 2006.
So where is she now lost to a world in dire need of class?
Well this is the question of hope in a projected future now experienced in dire and gloomy expectations.
A timeline metaphysically parallel to the political maneuverings, of Cyrus Day 29th October, serves as a memorandum to the historical time line of Zoroaster-Persia-Iran from 539 BC to Shah Reza Pahlavi 1971 to the technocracy agenda 2010-2020-2025-2030.
https://cosmosdawn.net/forum/forums/the-metamorphosis-of-an-old-world-into-a-new-world.198/
So where is she now lost to a world in dire need of class?
Well this is the question of hope in a projected future now experienced in dire and gloomy expectations.
A timeline metaphysically parallel to the political maneuverings, of Cyrus Day 29th October, serves as a memorandum to the historical time line of Zoroaster-Persia-Iran from 539 BC to Shah Reza Pahlavi 1971 to the technocracy agenda 2010-2020-2025-2030.
https://cosmosdawn.net/forum/forums/the-metamorphosis-of-an-old-world-into-a-new-world.198/
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