It’s All Happening Faster than You Think! Get Out While You Can!
00:00 Intro Happening Faster than You Think
01:04 Keeping our liberty in our Retire Early
05:04 Liberty should not be compromised
06:19 Over tourism
11:58 Poor stewardship
13:39 gobblegeegook in the travel sphere
15:32 Controlling the economic life of billions of people
16:06 How did we get to this place in our lives?
17:20 I will make you the head not the tail
20:43 Our retire early life is a blessing from God
21:36 Is life too short?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.