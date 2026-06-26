OpenAI's Custom AI Chip Deal with Broadcom, an interview with Zach Vorhies

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The AI hardware landscape continues to evolve as new chip development efforts reshape the industry. Custom AI chips designed for specific workloads could influence performance, competition, and the future of AI infrastructure. As more companies explore specialized hardware, the conversation around innovation and long-term strategy is becoming even more interesting. Want to understand what these developments could mean for the AI ecosystem? Watch the latest interview for more insights and perspectives on this rapidly changing space.
#ArtificialIntelligence #TechNews #Innovation #FutureOfAI #Technology
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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