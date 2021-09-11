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Furiosa (and Mad Maxine): Feels Road [E;R Archival Re-Upload]
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30 views • September 11, 2021
Original Upload Date: Oct 23, 2015
Original Description:
"I give it... 7 out of 10 Korra's.
Oh, and the music was good.
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr
The anime at
4:27
is Kurokami, you sick, sick fucks."
This video is being uploaded for Archival purposes.
Original Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyzNP8IUs2g
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Original Description:
"I give it... 7 out of 10 Korra's.
Oh, and the music was good.
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr
The anime at
4:27
is Kurokami, you sick, sick fucks."
This video is being uploaded for Archival purposes.
Original Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyzNP8IUs2g
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Keywords
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