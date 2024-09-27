Warning and Action! Protecting Your Family and Community from the Red Alert Looming Crisis | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 20

* WARNING: Significant Danger coming to the streets of America within perhaps 5-6 weeks





There are over 100,000 terrorists here and ready - Pres. Trump “100% chance of multiple terrorist attacks”





- 25,000+ dissidents here from Russia and China

- Cartels and terrorist here ready to be deployed

- October 7 the may wreak havoc in America

- Enemies identified defined and are not here to play checkers or chess

- Greatest threat to your Constitutional republic is our own Federal Government!

- Victorious historic case Mack Vs. US and its relevance today

- Harsh realities surround Covid 19 and the social programming

- What did Justice Scalia say about the Federal Governments role in our lives that applied then and applies today?

- Understanding the power of the 10 the Amendment

- ACTION: Powerful tool you can have access to - get to AG, Sherriff and community - States Sovereignty

- Find out what protects us from the crisis of the day per Scalia

- This is how we take America back county by county

- What are the 5 law enforcement powers the Federal Government has and nothing more

- Sheriff the most powerful elected position in the country

- Understanding the role of the AG and Sheriffs

- Does the enemy want Trump to win? If so Mack explains his theory as to why this is a possibility

- Major violence coming soon

- ACTION: Learn more - get tools-get educated be activated - Visits CSPOA.org now!

- AG’s and Sheriffs to initiate criminal investigations against Biden admin and others

- Mack tells you what to do and say to your Sheriff

- Join the CSPOA Posse and help tp protect your community and Save America





