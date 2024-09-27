BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Warning and Action! Protecting Your Family and Community from the Red Alert Looming Crisis | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 20
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
236 views • 7 months ago

* WARNING: Significant Danger coming to the streets of America within perhaps 5-6 weeks


There are over 100,000 terrorists here and ready - Pres. Trump “100% chance of multiple terrorist attacks”


- 25,000+ dissidents here from Russia and China

- Cartels and terrorist here ready to be deployed

- October 7 the may wreak havoc in America

- Enemies identified defined and are not here to play checkers or chess

- Greatest threat to your Constitutional republic is our own Federal Government!

- Victorious historic case Mack Vs. US and its relevance today

- Harsh realities surround Covid 19 and the social programming

- What did Justice Scalia say about the Federal Governments role in our lives that applied then and applies today?

- Understanding the power of the 10 the Amendment

- ACTION: Powerful tool you can have access to - get to AG, Sherriff and community - States Sovereignty

- Find out what protects us from the crisis of the day per Scalia

- This is how we take America back county by county

- What are the 5 law enforcement powers the Federal Government has and nothing more

- Sheriff the most powerful elected position in the country

- Understanding the role of the AG and Sheriffs

- Does the enemy want Trump to win? If so Mack explains his theory as to why this is a possibility

- Major violence coming soon

- ACTION: Learn more - get tools-get educated be activated - Visits CSPOA.org now!

- AG’s and Sheriffs to initiate criminal investigations against Biden admin and others

- Mack tells you what to do and say to your Sheriff

- Join the CSPOA Posse and help tp protect your community and Save America


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott


https://www.kepm.com/jmc

Keywords
president trumpcartelscase10th amendmentcspoaconstitutional rightsconstitutional republicsave americabiden administrationjustice scaliachinese dissidentsterrorist threatscriminal investigationsimminent dangerus streetsmultiple attacksrussian dissidentsfederal government threatcovid19 social programmingag and sheriff rolesstates sovereigntycounty-level actioncommunity protectionviolence warninglaw enforcement powers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy