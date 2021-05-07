SN1114: Lawlessness Embraced, Social Experimentation & Uniparty Usurpation | Factions Of Freedom

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[Episode Article: https://bit.ly/3bq7KXR]
We try not to obsess over operational developments in this transmission. Hopefully by next week we'll have a clearer understanding of the situation and clarity on how we'll move forward. Operational issues aside, we're not the only one's barely left hanging! In this information packed transmission, not only do you hear the ever-increasing list of issues associated with the C19 vaccine, but you'll also hear about how this type of manipulation ultimately affects society as a whole.
Indeed, in not-so-subtle terms, we're hearing that allegiance to these experimental vaccines must be absolute, and that, opposing these so-called treatments could lead to social ostracization, lack of employment and more. Direct attacks like this on our freedoms hasn't been assessed before, we've never experienced something this off-setting. We are in a point in history where we're actually seeing dissenting opinions and alternative viewpoints being shamed.
While some people are saying "Trust the Science,", others are questioning it, and rightly so. Questioning authority, reigning in our so-called elected officials and demanding alternative answers is the cornerstone of a free and open society, but these pillars of prosperity are being eroded by blind belief, which will lead to authoritarianism. Our current political climate, given all the polarization and increased distrust, creates the perfect breeding ground for such destabilization to be seized; our enemies are laughing at our dysfunctionality - Where this carnival of chaos and confusion takes us is beyond me.
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