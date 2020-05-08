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The State That Betrays You
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Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is betraying the people of the united States, but he has help. HSLDA is also aiding that effort in the homeschooling community. Eyes need to be opened, but it must take the Spirit of God to open them, and in this episode, Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor exposes the continued globalist agenda in education via the Trump administration.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-state-that-betrays-you/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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