Ferrum College Panther #83 Rescued by a Real Life Super Hero; only GOD moves to make Things Happen like THIS

THIS EXPERIENCE is a Pressin’IN Blogpost account about a miraculous rescue that happened during college football season at Ferrum College; A stark reflection of The LORD’s Divine Love for and Protection over us in our Life… even when we are NOT living according to God’s Will, personally distant from Him and His Word 🙏

There is a line in one of our TTM songs, "Take My Life", that sums up this true story you are invited to read on Toward The Mark blog that begins at: https://pressingintowardthemark.blogspot.com/2024/12/rescued-by-a-real-life-super-hero-part-one.html The line goes like this, "Looking back on time, I can plainly see, all of the things You had done for me... even though I was walking so far away from You." How about you?

You are welcome in this space where a small ministry family expresses big passion for Life in Christ Jesus. We are living a wonder-filled, adventurous journey of a lifetime, Friend, and we are really glad you’re here!





There was a time that all Keith wanted in the world was to lay down roots in a home church where he could bring friends in to become family in The Gospel of Jesus Christ by The Gospel that Jesus Christ preached. Now, that is exactly what exists. In watching this dream of Family unfold, another, even more ambitious, dream was formed in Keith's (now Keith & Brenda’s) full TTM Family’s heart – to share with others this Life journey, sold out to Jesus Christ, telling our testimonies with the lessons we've learned along the way.





Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy some time with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

#KeithAndBrendaLeeShealy #faithandhope #PressinIn #TowardTheMark #BetweenTheLinesTTM

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WHERE TO FIND US (Be sure to check for TTM resource specials in the notes):

Our Website: https://towardthemark.com

Sign up for our newsletter: [email protected]

Order Keith's first audio book, "Letters From The Front": [email protected]/lftfbook

Order Keith's second book, "Overcoming Intimidation": [email protected]/overcome...

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/KeithAndBrenda

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/keithandbrendalee/videos/trending

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TOWARDTHEMARKINC.-ji5qh/playlists or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Px-yYk6M7sxvla3x0dxSg/videos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KeithShealysTowardTheMark/

Email Us: [email protected]

To drop us a line: Toward The Mark, PO Box 1152, Yorktown, VA 23692-1152

To support us through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=Z8REL84ZKMT8Y

The music in this video may be part of Toward The Mark’s inventory of resources that are available by request for a financial gift amount of your choice… CD compilation of music projects 🎶 “Between The Lines” and “Toward The Mark” CD projects are now in stock.

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#KeithShealysTowardTheMark #ForThePrize

musical notes: 🎶 surfin’ a wave: 🏄 eagle fav: 🦅