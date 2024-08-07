Iran Seeks Bibi’s Head…. Netanyahu Family to Shelter in Bunker

Are Iranian officials getting cold feet or are they inflicting psychological harm on Israeli’s by making them wait on the retaliatory attack? That’s the question many people are asking today. Arab news reports suggest the Iranian attack will come later this week or next Monday. Meanwhile, there are reports that the Netanyahu family will be hidden in a deep underground bunker this week.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 08/07/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/aug-07-2024-iran-seeks-bibis-head%E2%80%A6-netanyahu-family-to-shelter-in-bunker





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf