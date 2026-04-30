Despite airstrikes, deaths, and militant pressure, a young boy in Kidal continues to show support for his country — even as "Azawad Liberation Front" militants are seen slapping him in the face at 0:07.

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Russia will continue counter-terrorism operations in Mali, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed — dismissing Azawad Liberation Front threats to expel the African Corps as futile. Russia's presence, Peskov said, is at the request of Mali's legitimate government.