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Mali: Young boy in Kidal continues to show support for his country - even as 'Azawad Liberation Front' militants are seen slapping him in the face
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Despite airstrikes, deaths, and militant pressure, a young boy in Kidal continues to show support for his country — even as "Azawad Liberation Front" militants are seen slapping him in the face at 0:07.

Adding more about this:

Russia will continue counter-terrorism operations in Mali, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed — dismissing Azawad Liberation Front threats to expel the African Corps as futile. Russia's presence, Peskov said, is at the request of Mali's legitimate government.

Official statement of the African Corps of the Russian Armed Forces regarding the current situation in the Republic of Mali over the past 24 hours:

The situation in the Republic of Mali continued to remain complex. Fighters of the terrorist groups "JNIM" and "FLA" under joint command continue to regroup, conduct reconnaissance of the basing locations of African Corps and Malian Army units. Fighters of the terrorist group "ISSP," following their failed attempt to claim control over the city of Menaka, are showing no activity.

The enemy, with overall coordination, financing, and assistance from Western media, is conducting an information campaign directed against the Malian Army and the African Corps.

Malian Army units in the settlement of Sébabougou successfully repelled an attack by fighters of the terrorist group "JNIM."

African Corps units, jointly with the Malian Armed Forces, continue to carry out assigned tasks, conduct active reconnaissance, and destroy identified enemy targets.


@DD Geopolitics

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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