Get Resetwars Today

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20 views • January 28, 2022
Terrible commercial with even worse editing! I have been testing out the trim tool recently and just like any idiot who wins $10,000, I went absolutely hog wild on it! I'm certainly not throwing out the baby with the bathwater however as I will be producing more edited videos in the future. I spent over 40 minutes editing a video that was less than 4 minutes. WTF is wrong with me? Anyway, Resetwars is beyond awesome, and the videos are up and running again!
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