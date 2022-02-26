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The disastrous mantra: “Salvation lies in privatization“
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0 view • February 26, 2022
It is repeated - mantra-like - in leading media: privatization is indispensable for overcoming humanity's problems and that this guarantees a more competent "salvation bringing" solution. But what is the reality?
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