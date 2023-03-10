15yo escapes death after being pushed under moving train

RT





This is the horrifying moment a man pushed a teenager in front of a moving subway train in Moscow, in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was unknown to the man, who could not explain his motive. Miraculously, the boy is reported to have escaped death due to being able to roll between the tracks, narrowly missing the train; he is currently being treated at the hospital. The attacker has been detained, and may face an attempted murder charge





