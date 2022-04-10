© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast! Jason Miles from GAP.
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • April 10, 2022
Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast. 9th April, 2022.
At a windswept Cotton Tree Park on the Sunshine Coast, Qld, Australia people gathered in solidarity for freedom, uniting to build communities and to help raise awareness about the medical tyranny and corrupt govt we all suffer from in Australia.
Qld Senate Candidate for the Great Australian Party (GAP), Jason Miles.
Jason is a very popular candidate and a great bloke too. Despite always being busy and travelling all over the place as a solid Senate Candidate, he always finds the time to talk to people when they approach him.
Here, he reads a letter he received from a supporter that tells a sad story about the current state of affairs in Queensland, and indeed the whole country.
Jason and the Great Australian Party are dedicated to addressing the issue of homelessness and poverty in Australia, and fight for...
* Protecting your freedoms and rights under our true law, The Commonwealth Constitution Act 1900.
* Protect your home against the Palaszczuk Government's digitisation and privatisation of Qld Land Titles.
* Establish a royal commission into the handling of the pandemic, including spending and personal wealth acrrual of politicians.
Stay in touch with Jason at:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/jasonmiles4senate
Twitter - https://twitter.com/MilesSenate
Telegram - https://t.me/jasonmiles4senate
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jasonmilessenate/
Website - https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au/Jason-Miles
Email - [email protected]
* Jason features in an interview in this months' issue of Roobs Flyer magazine, see website for details.
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
At a windswept Cotton Tree Park on the Sunshine Coast, Qld, Australia people gathered in solidarity for freedom, uniting to build communities and to help raise awareness about the medical tyranny and corrupt govt we all suffer from in Australia.
Qld Senate Candidate for the Great Australian Party (GAP), Jason Miles.
Jason is a very popular candidate and a great bloke too. Despite always being busy and travelling all over the place as a solid Senate Candidate, he always finds the time to talk to people when they approach him.
Here, he reads a letter he received from a supporter that tells a sad story about the current state of affairs in Queensland, and indeed the whole country.
Jason and the Great Australian Party are dedicated to addressing the issue of homelessness and poverty in Australia, and fight for...
* Protecting your freedoms and rights under our true law, The Commonwealth Constitution Act 1900.
* Protect your home against the Palaszczuk Government's digitisation and privatisation of Qld Land Titles.
* Establish a royal commission into the handling of the pandemic, including spending and personal wealth acrrual of politicians.
Stay in touch with Jason at:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/jasonmiles4senate
Twitter - https://twitter.com/MilesSenate
Telegram - https://t.me/jasonmiles4senate
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jasonmilessenate/
Website - https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au/Jason-Miles
Email - [email protected]
* Jason features in an interview in this months' issue of Roobs Flyer magazine, see website for details.
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.