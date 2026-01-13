The Crypto Bull-trap Isn't Over ⚠️ Digging Into The XRP and XLM Charts ✅

🔍 The XRP “moonboy” influencers fell right into the recent bull trap—but it’s not over yet. Many of them are likely going to fall for it again. However, not all hope is lost. The Elliott Wave ending diagonal pattern appears to be signaling a major turnaround, potentially marking the end of the year-long crypto bear market and the beginning of a new bullish market structure for XRP and the broader crypto market.





📊 Topics Covered:

- XRP bull trap analysis

- “Moonboy” influencer psychology and market impact

- Elliott Wave ending diagonal pattern explained

- Potential crypto market reversal signals

- End of the year-long crypto bear market

- Transition into a new bullish market structure

- XRP price action and broader market implications





