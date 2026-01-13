BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Crypto Bull-trap Isn't Over ⚠️ Digging Into The XRP and XLM Charts ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
53 views • 1 day ago

🔍 The XRP “moonboy” influencers fell right into the recent bull trap—but it’s not over yet. Many of them are likely going to fall for it again. However, not all hope is lost. The Elliott Wave ending diagonal pattern appears to be signaling a major turnaround, potentially marking the end of the year-long crypto bear market and the beginning of a new bullish market structure for XRP and the broader crypto market.


📊 Topics Covered:

- XRP bull trap analysis

- “Moonboy” influencer psychology and market impact

- Elliott Wave ending diagonal pattern explained

- Potential crypto market reversal signals

- End of the year-long crypto bear market

- Transition into a new bullish market structure

- XRP price action and broader market implications


✅ Use the code 589 for 50% off of your first month/year on my Patreon. Offer is valid until January 2nd, 2026.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “On my life” by LetterBox | Used with permission:


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#crypto #xrpnews #money #finance #xrp #xlm

Keywords
blockchainmoneycryptotradingtechfinanceripplestellarxrpxlmtrading cryptostellar lumens
