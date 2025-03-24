BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Inside a Public School in El Salvador | Urgent Fundraiser for Safety
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
41 views • 1 month ago

We’ve been living in El Salvador for five months now, and this week brought a big surprise—I was unexpectedly called to a parent meeting at my children’s public school! In this video, I take you inside our experience navigating the school system, from last-minute meetings to walking through the campus and understanding the urgent need for infrastructure improvements.


🇸🇻 Why Public Schools in El Salvador Need Help

Public schools in El Salvador are improving thanks to government initiatives, but many still face major challenges. The school my children attend has 600 students and 32 teachers, but it lacks proper infrastructure—including a safe parking lot and student drop-off area. The government is expanding the highway next to the school, eliminating the current parking lot. Without funding, students and teachers will have no safe way to enter and exit the school.


💡 How You Can Help

We’ve started a GiveSendGo Fundraiser to help build a new parking lot and improve the school’s safety. Even a small donation can make a huge difference for these children and their teachers!


📢 To Donate to the parking lot project please use these links

https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking


If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use

https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars


👀 Watch Next:

🎥 **Our First Week in Public School in El Salvador** ➡️ https://youtu.be/kWCd5qqvIDI

🎥 **Why We Moved to El Salvador from Canada** ➡️ https://youtu.be/jJjY5AO-V-I


✨ Subscribe for more updates on expat life, education, and life in El Salvador!


#ElSalvador #PublicSchool #ExpatLife #ElSalvadorEducation #LifeInElSalvador #MovingToElSalvador #SchoolFundraiser #ElSalvadorExpat #EducationReform #SchoolSafety #Bukele #ElSalvadorNews #ParentingAbroad



school safetymoving to el salvadorliving in el salvadorel salvador cultureexpat familybukele school reformsexpat parentingfundraising for schoolshighway expansionstudent safetyel salvador education systempublic school in el salvadorel salvador infrastructureel salvador schoolsschool life in el salvadorel salvador expateducation in central americaexpat experiencesschool construction
00:00The unexpected morning & school meeting

02:51Leaving the bus & walking to school

04:15Walking around the school campus

06:16History of public schools in El Salvador

07:35The Courtyard

10:51The Playground, Soccer field, Basketball court

14:35The Cafeteria

16:03The Chicken

18:03Future site of the parking lot and talk with the principal

22:50The Bathrooms

