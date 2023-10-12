What's behind Iraq's water crisis? People & Power Documentary - Part 2 of 2

Al Jazeera
Sep 27, 2023
Iraq is running out of water. It is the fifth most vulnerable nation to the impacts of climate change, according to the United Nations. Temperatures have risen by more than 2.5 degrees Celsius (4.5 degrees Fahrenheit) since the end of the 19th century, double the global average. The impact has been particularly visible in the past two years. Water levels in the Euphrates and Tigris rivers have dropped by half. Iraq’s government blames upstream water use by its neighbours as the primary culprit but has been criticised for not taking any steps at climate mitigation or adaptation strategies. And many Iraqis say oil industry water use is just exacerbating the problem.
In part two of our film Iraq’s Water Wars, People & Power meets with buffalo herders and other communities that risk losing their way of life and investigates the oil industry’s use of water.
